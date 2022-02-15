DCPS ending DVIA HomeRoom after current school year

Jacksonville, Fl – Duval County Public Schools plans to end Duval Virtual Instruction Academy (DIVA) HomeRoom at the end of the current school year, the district announced Tuesday.

The district said the special synchronous learning program offered through DIVA is ending is due to the changes in COVID-19 circumstances in Jacksonville since the shift to online instruction in 2020.

The district said there is also now wide access to vaccines for both adults and students.

The normal, asynchronous model of DIVA will still be offered.

The district urged parents to use the next two weeks to look at alternate schooling options. The deadline to apply for a magnet school or a school outside an assigned zone is Feb. 28.

The asynchronous courses at DVIA are monitored and guided by a teacher. The difference is that a teacher is not available to teach lessons live on the computer while following a normal school-day schedule. With these classes, student work is self-directed and can be completed at any time. With this type of learning, there is limited remote supervision of students and a high level of motivation and commitment is required for students to succeed, the district said.

The application period for DVIA runs from April 4 to July 29.

If you have any questions or would like support and further guidance, visit duvalschools.org/enroll and click on the “Contact us” link to schedule an appointment.