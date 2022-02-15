Jordan Davis to be remembered at Jacksonville park on 27th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday is Jordan Davis Day at James Weldon Johnson Park, and the foundation named in his honor is holding an event to celebrate what would have been his 27th birthday.

Davis’ father, Ron, who founded WalkWithJordan.org, will be there Wednesday afternoon for a celebration to honor Davis’ life. According to a news release, there will be live music from Joe Watts and a birthday cake.

Davis, 17, was shot and killed outside a Southside Jacksonville gas station in 2012. The Wolfson High School student had just celebrated Thanksgiving with his family.

It started as a confrontation over loud music with Michael Dunn, 54.

Dunn fired 10 bullets into an SUV with Davis and three of his friends. He claimed self-defense, alleging that he saw the teens point a gun at him. Police never found a weapon, besides Dunn’s.

Davis’ family launched the Jordan Davis Foundation, which is focused on feeding the hungry and giving scholarships to children.

Davis’ mother, Lucy McBath, used her platform to push for peace with organizations like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She ran for a Congressional seat in the Atlanta area and won.

Dunn is serving a life sentence for Davis’ murder.