Video shows former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer watching Super Bowl with Donald Trump

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and former President Donald Trump watched the Super Bowl together in South Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people might be wondering, what is Urban Meyer up to these days?

Well, it looks like the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach, who was fired last year after a series of scandals, is still spending time in Florida, and still watching NFL football.

Video that surfaced Monday shows Meyer watching the Super Bowl on Sunday while sharing a table with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

Donald Trump held a Super Bowl party at his Palm Beach golf club.



That’s former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at his table. pic.twitter.com/7U0gGyl8nR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 14, 2022

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also spent the weekend at the exclusive Palm Beach club, the New York Post reported.

It is still not clear what Meyer plans to do next.

The Post reported that Fox Sports may be interested in bringing him back as a college football analyst, something Meyer did before becoming head coach of the Jaguars.

Ad

Meyer could also return to coaching, most likely in college, but so far there have been no reports linking him to potential openings.