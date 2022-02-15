60º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Video shows former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer watching Super Bowl with Donald Trump

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Florida, Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Super Bowl
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and former President Donald Trump watched the Super Bowl together in South Florida. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people might be wondering, what is Urban Meyer up to these days?

Well, it looks like the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach, who was fired last year after a series of scandals, is still spending time in Florida, and still watching NFL football.

Video that surfaced Monday shows Meyer watching the Super Bowl on Sunday while sharing a table with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also spent the weekend at the exclusive Palm Beach club, the New York Post reported.

It is still not clear what Meyer plans to do next.

The Post reported that Fox Sports may be interested in bringing him back as a college football analyst, something Meyer did before becoming head coach of the Jaguars.

Meyer could also return to coaching, most likely in college, but so far there have been no reports linking him to potential openings.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter