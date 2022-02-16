FHP: Middleburg man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 2

A 22-year-old man is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in a crash last year that left a 56-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman from Cocoa Beach dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Justin Charles Lloyd was arrested Friday.

Troopers said he is also charged with two counts of DUI and driving with an invalid license.

Trooper said Aubrey Granberry and Mary Wells were killed in the crash happened April 29 on Interstate 10 near State Road 23.

According to an FHP news release sent out shortly after the crash, they were traveling in a car that was rear-ended by another car, and both vehicles ended up in the median.