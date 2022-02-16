Loved ones gather at Jacksonville park to celebrate life of Jordan Davis

More than nine years after 17-year-old Jordan Davis was shot and killed outside of a Jacksonville gas station, his legacy lives on.

More than nine years after 17-year-old Jordan Davis was shot and killed outside of a Jacksonville gas station, his legacy lives on.

Wednesday would have been his 27th birthday. Family, friends, and community members gathered at James Weldon Johnson Park to celebrate his life that ended abruptly.

“When I think about my son, the first thing I think about is his big smile that he had on his face,” said his father, Ron Davis.

On Nov. 23, 2012, the Wolfson High School student was fatally shot at a gas station on the Southside. It started as a confrontation over loud music with Michael Dunn. Dunn fired 10 bullets into an SUV with Davis and three of his friends. He claimed self-defense, alleging that he saw the teens point a gun at him. Police never found a weapon, besides Dunn’s.

Dunn was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2014. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

While loved ones are still dealing with the loss of Jordan Davis, they said Wednesday’s gathering was a celebration. They’re using this difficult moment to create more opportunities right here in the community.

“Let’s start loving on each other and making each other happy. That’s why Jordan Davis represents,” said Ron Davis.

Today Jordan Davis would’ve been 27 years old.

Davis was shot & killed outside a Southside Jacksonville gas station in 2012 by a white male named Michael Dunn over a dispute about loud music.

Today his family, friends, and community celebrate him.

The Jordan Davis Foundation was created for that specific reason. It focuses on feeding the hungry and giving scholarships to local children.

University of Central Florida senior Taylor Holland was able to afford school through a scholarship she won through the foundation.

Her mother, Mary Myrick, said it changed their lives.

“It made a great deal. I’m a single parent,” Myrick said. “That scholarship was a blessing.”

Jordan Davis’ legacy serves as a symbol of greater opportunity and love.