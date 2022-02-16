Publix says fully vaccinated workers don’t have to wear masks

More vaccines arriving in South Florida in underserved communities and at Publix pharmacies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear a mask on the job.

The grocery store chain made the announcement on its coronavirus FAQ page.

“As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance,” the website said. “Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.”

Publix does not require customers to wear face coverings but does encourage all to “do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Publix isn’t the only one loosening protocols. Fully vaccinated Walmart and Sam’s Club employees were also told they will not have to wear a mask.

Disney World also announced that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations.