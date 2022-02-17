80º
Photos: SnapJAX users share photos of February Snow Moon

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Snow Moon, February, Full moon, SnapJAX
Pins User Sarah Elizabeth: "Snow moon featuring a little plane!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – SnapJAX users shared photos of the full moon of February known as the “snow moon.” On Wednesday, Mercury reached its greatest distance west of the sun.

We picked some of our favorites to feature! Check them out!

If you want your photos featured, upload your pictures to SnapJAX here.

Dee

Snow Moon

0 s
Middleburg
Gtmogirl
0 s
Palatka
Ed Van Voorhis

Thursday morning just now moon Atlantic beach Intracoastal

0 s
Atlantic Beach
Mike Dubyak

Snow moon being eaten by a dragon...

0 s
Jacksonville
Pins User

Snow moon featuring a little plane! 📷

0 s
Jacksonville
Happy2BMe

The full moon; as amazing as always!

0 s
Jacksonville

