🔒 Insider Only: February Snow Moon ready to light up our skies

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

SnapJax from kshane9000: "Not quite full, but super bright!"

This week we’ll be able to look up in the night sky at the full moon of February known as the “snow moon.” In Jacksonville the moon will rise at 6:22 p.m. right at sunset.

What makes this full moon special? On that same day Mercury will reach its greatest distance west of the sun. On Feb. 16 the planet rises at 5:42 a.m. local time, according to Heavens-Above.com calculations. Since sunrise is at 7:21 a.m. that gives about a little over an hour to see it — but in mid-northern latitudes that will be a challenge. The planet will be set up close to the horizon.

Another visible planet will be Venus looking like a “morning star.” Venus will be much easier to see in the Northern Hemisphere. The planet will rise at 4:34 a.m. on Feb. 16 and will sit higher in the sky.

For us locally we’ll have partly cloudy skies at the time so this could impact visibility locally. If you do happen to head out and take a spectacular photo please send it to us on SnapJAX. This way we can share it on the show!

Fun fact- if you’re ever wondering what the moon phase would look like on your birthday you can type it in HERE and NASA will show you!

