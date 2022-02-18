Presidents Day: Here’s what’s closed on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Presidents Day is Monday (Feb. 21) and the federal holiday will bring closures.
Banks, post offices, state offices:
- Post offices will be closed.
- Most banks will be closed. Call your bank before you go.
- State government services are generally closed, such as DMV centers.
RELATED: Presidents Day Deals: Massive markdowns on furniture, appliances and more
Public schools:
- Duval County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
- St. Johns County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
- Clay County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
- Nassau County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
County libraries, recreation centers, parks:
- All county libraries will be closed
- Most recreation centers and parks will be
City offices and facilities closed Presidents Day:
- City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.
- Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.
- Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.
- Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and The Office of the Property Appraiser)
- Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.
- Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.
- Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.
- Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.
Click here to see the full list of closures.
Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection:
- There will be no change to the collection schedule.
Tennis centers:
- All tennis centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
Huguenot Memorial Park:
Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The admissions gate closes for entry at 5 p.m. Camping is available.
COVID-19 testing and vaccinations:
All COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites operated by Agape Family Health, Telescope Health and Duval Department of Health will be OPEN on Monday, Feb. 21. Closures include:
- Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4545 Moncrief Rd.
- Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Rd.
- Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center), 540 Atlantic Blvd.
- Emmett Reed Community Center, 1093 W. 6th St.
- Cuba Hunter Community Center, 4380 Bedford Rd.