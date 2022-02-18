73º
Presidents Day: Here’s what’s closed on Monday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Presidents Day is Monday (Feb. 21) and the federal holiday will bring closures.

Banks, post offices, state offices:

  • Post offices will be closed.
  • Most banks will be closed. Call your bank before you go.
  • State government services are generally closed, such as DMV centers.

Public schools:

  • Duval County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
  • St. Johns County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
  • Clay County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday
  • Nassau County Public Schools will be closed for the holiday

County libraries, recreation centers, parks:

  • All county libraries will be closed
  • Most recreation centers and parks will be

City offices and facilities closed Presidents Day:

  • City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.
  • Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.
  • Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.
  • Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and The Office of the Property Appraiser)
  • Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.
  • Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.
  • Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.
  • Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.
  • Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection:

  • There will be no change to the collection schedule.

Tennis centers:

  • All tennis centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.

Huguenot Memorial Park:

Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The admissions gate closes for entry at 5 p.m. Camping is available.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations:

All COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites operated by Agape Family Health, Telescope Health and Duval Department of Health will be OPEN on Monday, Feb. 21. Closures include:

  • Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4545 Moncrief Rd.
  • Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Rd.
  • Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center), 540 Atlantic Blvd.
  • Emmett Reed Community Center, 1093 W. 6th St.
  • Cuba Hunter Community Center, 4380 Bedford Rd.

