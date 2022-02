JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A six-inch water line break caused problems for homeowners in Arlington Friday evening.

The break happened at the intersection of Jasper Avenue and Acme Street.

JEA crews were in the area around 5 p.m. and began the repair process. The water was shut off in order for crews to begin work.

What caused the line to break is unclear. News4JAX will update this article when more information becomes available.