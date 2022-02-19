Good Samaritan motorcyclist critically injured in crash, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car on Interstate 95 near University Boulevard early Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 50-year-old motorcyclist was assisting a stranded driver just after midnight. When he got back on his motorcycle and began to gain speed on the shoulder, a gray sedan veered off onto the shoulder, hitting the motorcyclist.

The report said the motorcyclist was thrown into the roadway and suffered critical injuries. The report said it was unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 41-year-old driver of the sedan had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol records, there have been 18 motorcycle crashes in Duval County with 15 injuries and 2 deaths so far this year.