Man shot by police dies, 2 officers injured after fight at Central Florida wedding reception

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man is dead after a fight with police during a wedding reception in Central Florida, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported.

According to Winter Park Police, officers responded to the Winter Park Events Center after 9:30 p.m. to a call about a man who was battering other wedding guests.

According to WKMG, police said the man then began to fight with the responding officer and left the officer unconscious. Backup officers arrived and the man was shot, according to police.

The man was taken to AdventHealth Orlando where he later died from his injuries.

The officers involved were also taken to a nearby hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.