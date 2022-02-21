Endangered adult missing in the Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in the Arlington area.

Samantha Maschman was reported missing from a residential facility Sunday evening. She was last seen just after 1:30 p.m. by staff members who saw her go into her room to change clothing.

Maschman may be in the company of a known acquaintance named “Willie Little Jr.”, who has two fingers on each hand. She is reported to have the mental capacity of a young child and is unable to care for herself. It’s not known what clothing she was wearing, but Maschman has blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her location is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or 911.