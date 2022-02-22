WATCH VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued a 51-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2022. The man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man, Monday, after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. An Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane and crew assisted with communications efforts with the Dolphin aircrew.

The motor vessel Shear Water crew contacted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 12:50 p.m., reporting a man aboard who had been bitten by a shark while fishing and that a tourniquet had been placed on the man’s arm to prevent further blood loss.

Sector Miami watchstanders, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders and a District Seven duty flight surgeon conducted a conference call, recommended a medical evacuation and directed the launch of an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew to the scene.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”