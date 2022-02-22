Good Samaritan helps save driver from water after crash sends car off Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A 20-year-old woman survived a scary crash off the Buckman Bridge early Tuesday morning with only minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the woman, from St. Augustine, was headed northbound on I-295 about 1 a.m. on the southbound (San Jose) side of the bridge when she drove into the guardrail that divides the north and southbound sides of the bridge.

The crash sent the woman’s car over the guardrail, through the median at the end of the bridge, and into the St. Johns River, troopers said. The woman was wearing a seat belt in the crash, according to the report.

The car did not completely sink, and the woman was helped to shore by a good Samaritan, troopers said.