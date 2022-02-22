Jacksonville Beach police identify father of 4 gunned down in front of 2-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police have released the name of a 33-year-old father of four who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter.

Police said Jared Galen Bridegan died at the scene after officers were called just after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person being shot in the area of Sanctuary Boulevard and Jacksonville Drive in the Sanctuary Lake neighborhood.

His 2-year-old daughter was there when he was shot but was not injured and was brought to the police station to be reunited with family, police said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department made a plea to the public the next day, urging anyone with information to come forward.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who committed this crime.

Sgt. Tonya Tator, with the Police Department, said police had narrowed down the timeframe from which they’re seeking information to 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and have also zoned in on a specific route.

“I am asking, if you were along this roadway of South Beach Parkway that leads to the on-ramp up to JTB (J. Turner Butler Boulevard) or from Jacksonville Drive coming down Sanctuary Boulevard turning onto JTB, please give us a call,” Tator said. “It does not matter if you saw something or you didn’t see anything, we’re asking if you were in the area to call us because we’re starting to put pieces together now, and even though you may think it’s nothing, you didn’t see anything, that helps us with our timeline of what occurred that evening.”

Jacksonville Beach police investigating a homcide are seeking information from this area. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Tator said that officers also want to hear from anyone who saw a stranded vehicle with hazard lights on and that police are also looking for anybody who saw anything out of the ordinary.

“We’re also looking for anybody that was walking, running that looked out of place during that timeframe on this particular area or these roadways,” Tator said. “And, again, the vehicles that there was a vehicle that looked like it was in distress because of, you know, a flat tire, a hood up, you know, something going on with people, occupants in the car, that’s the type of information we’re looking for.”

Tator said Friday that it’s still unknown whether a damaged tire discovered at the scene is related to the investigation. According to Tator, handgun shell casings were also found at the scene.

“We have been on this case from the start. We’re not going to stop until it’s done,” Tator said. “But we do need help from everybody to help us put these pieces together and find out who did this.”

Jacksonville Beach police said they do not yet know whether this damaged tire is related to the investigation. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

Meanwhile, investigators have been doing door-to-door canvassing, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9s were conducting an article search on Friday to search for anything that may have been left behind at the scene.

Anyone with information or home security footage is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661.

“These types of investigations, we depend upon tips because we can’t be everywhere all at once,” Tator stressed. “So people seeing hearing or even not seeing or hearing things during a timeframe helps us put it all together.”