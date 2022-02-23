Notice of appeal filed in 1st-degree murder conviction of Kimberly Kessler

The Department of Corrections released a new mug shot of Kimberly Kessler after she was booked into the Florida Women's Reception Center.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A public defender has signed a notice of appeal in the first-degree murder conviction of Kimberly Kessler, who was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings.

Notably, first-degree murder convictions are automatically appealed in Florida. Defense attorneys had previously filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied. Grounds for the previous motion could be raised in the appeal of the conviction.

RELATED: Kimberly Kessler transferred to prison after being sentenced to life for murder

The defense says Judge James Daniels made 12 errors in the conduct of the trial, including:

Denying repeated defense requests for a new competency hearing for Kessler, who rejected every chance to participate in the trial

Denying multiple defense motions to suppress evidence

Allowing prosecution testimony that the defense says was hearsay

Not allowing the defense to tell the jury methamphetamine was found in Cummings’ purse in jury instructions

Kessler, who has a history of outbursts during trial, was not present for even one day of her murder trial because she repeatedly shouted false claims about a former member of her defense team being related to Cummings.

Ad

Kessler was found guilty in December of first-degree murder in the death of the Nassau County mother of three. Kessler was also found guilty of theft because she was seen on surveillance dumping Cummings’ vehicle in a parking lot the night she was last seen alive.