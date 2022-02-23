🔒 Top 5: Fun events this week around Jacksonville

Hi, there News4JAX Insiders!

This is Joe Talentino from “I Know JAX”. Every week I put together my Top 5 list of events happening this week. These are events and happenings that I think sound fun and interesting and I don’t want you to miss them. Let me know what you think about my picks for this week and tell me what your favorites are.

#5

Celtic Thunder Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

The Florida Theatre

This perfect performance is suited for the whole family which highlights the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world. It is certain to get you looking forward to St Patrick’s Day which is right around the corner!

#4

Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games & Festival Feb 26, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Clay County Fairgrounds

The games say they look to bring a wee bit o’ Scotland to Northeast Florida and as someone whose been to the games several times I can tell you it’s a great day out with music, dance, food, and finally the games which will blow your mind! This event is very family-friendly so take the whole clan.

#3

World of Nations Celebration Feb 26 -27

Metropolitan Park

If you’ve ever wanted to travel and didn’t know where to go you can go to the world of nations celebration and visit the traditions of many different nations all in one spot. I really love the ability to go taste all the incredible foods from all the countries all without needing a passport. Go explore what the world has to offer at this event which has been going on now for 30 years!

The World of Nations Celebration will be at Metropolitan Park Feb. 26-27. (Public Domain)

#2

Seawalk Music Festival Feb 26 – 27

Jax Beach Seawalk Pavilion

It’s hard to believe that this festival which celebrates our local artists is turning 10 this year. The lineups are amazing on both days with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus headline on Saturday and Molly Hatchet closing out the festival on Sunday. Now I’ve got to admit I’m actually excited to go check out some of the fresh new bands like the all-female rock band Annie Dukes. I have it on good authority that this is THE band to watch out for in the future!

#1

Cats the Musical Feb 22 – 27

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Yes, this record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber has been made a new production for a new generation. And as someone who saw it MANY years ago, I can’t wait to revisit this awesome musical performance. Go grab your tickets while they last because this is one of THOSE performances.

'Cats' plays a the Times-Union Center for Performing Arts from Feb. 22-27. (Cats the Musical)

That's my top 5 of this week.