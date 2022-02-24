Students at St. Johns County schools demonstrate against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Demonstrations were held Wednesday at three St. Johns County schools, protesting a bill that would forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The protests were held at Bartram High School, Nease High School and St. Augustine High School. A student from Nease shared photos with News4JAX.

Demonstration at Nease High School. (Photo courtesy of Nease student.) (News4JAX.com)

Florida House Republicans advanced the bill Tuesday. The measure, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is now set for a final vote in the House after GOP lawmakers refused a series of Democratic amendments.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joe Harding, states that “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” A parent could sue a district for violations.

Harding has maintained that the bill would not prevent spontaneous discussions about the topics and said the legislation is meant to stop a district from integrating them into curriculum. Critics have said the language of the bill is broad enough to apply to any grade and could open districts to lawsuits from parents who believe any conversation to be inappropriate.