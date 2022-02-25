Fernandina Beach man accused of storming Capitol gets 75 days in prison

A Fernandina Beach man who was arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to 75 days in prison and ordered to pay $500 in restitution, according to court records obtained by News4JAX.

Jeffery Register was seen in photos from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a “God, Guns and Trump” sweatshirt. According to a sentencing memorandum, Register led a mob to the Speaker’s Lobby where Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed.

In a plea agreement, he admitted that he called and waved for the group to press forward.

As reported by NBC News, the judge told Register he “helped direct the mob” at a critical moment and was “very lucky” to avoid a felony count of obrstruction, which is something other defendants have been charged with.