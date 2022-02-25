Friends and family of murder victim, Adrian Gainer, walk for him and other victims of gun violence

Adrian Gainer Jr. was shot and killed Feb. 25, 2019, at the Hilltop Village Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones celebrated the life of a Jacksonville teen whose life was taken by gun violence, 3-years-ago Friday.

A prayer and march was held for 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Friday afternoon. Gainer was shot and killed at the Hill Top Village apartments in 2019.

Gainer’s mother says they’re not only bringing awareness to his murder, but all victims of gun violence.

Elizabeth Gainer says this day, 3-years-ago, changed her life forever.

“It’s a nightmare everyday. Not just today, everyday,” Gainer said. “I miss his spirit, his smile, his laugh, his jokes, everything.”

Investigators say Gainer was shot inside the Hill Top Village Apartments.

Hakeem Robinson, known as local rapper Ksoo, is awaiting trial in connection to his murder.

Gainer’s family says they’re marching for all victims of gun violence.

“It’s too much killing and it’s too much gun violence,” Grandmother Blanche Jordan said. “If everyone puts their guns down and why we all just can’t get along instead of just taking each other’s kids away.”

A tentative trial has been set for June for Hakeem Robinson.