Man awaiting trial in 2020 murder now charged in 2019 killing of teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man already awaiting trial in a 2020 murder has been served an arrest warrant in a 2019 killing.

Hakeem Robinson, a 22-year-old rapper who goes by “Ksoo,” is charged in the February 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Jr. at the Hilltop Village Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the warrant.

The warrant shows Gainer and another person were targeted by Robinson and another suspect who has not been charged.

When Gainer saw the two men coming, he started running but was gunned down in front of witnesses, according to the warrant. The other person escaped.

Adrian Gainer Jr. was shot and killed Feb. 25, 2019, at the Hilltop Village Apartments

Police found 45 shell casings in the complex.

The warrant says Robinson later “posted several photographs and videos bragging about the murder.”

Robinson is charged with murder in the January 2020 shooting death of rapper Charles McCormick. His father, Abdul Robinson Sr., is charged as an accessory in McCormick’s murder.

Hakeem Robinson’s brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., is also a murder suspect in that case and is being sought by the U.S. marshals, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.