Man dies in industrial accident at Blount Island warehouse, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that a man died in a work-related accident on Blount Island.

According to Sgt. Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. Rudlaff said a forklift was moving approximately 500 pounds of a paper product.

Some of the product fell from the pallet, striking the man in his head.

The man died of his injuries. He was not identified. The forklift operator was said to be cooperating with investigators.

The JSO and Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating. We’re told that while the warehouse is on JaxPort property, the building is leased out to a private company.