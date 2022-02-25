Lutheran Services Florida Health Sytems receives part of $12 million funds to help local first responders

Lutheran Services Florida Health Systems was once of five organizations awarded part of a $12 million procurement for better behavioral health services for first responders.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Northeast Florida first responders and their families will soon get better access to behavioral health services in the region.

On Friday, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the award winners of the $12 million procurement of behavioral health services. These services will connect first responders to a provider or peer who is trained to provide referrals, information, and counseling.

“We are happy to announce the expansion of additional behavioral health service providers for first responders in each region,” said Secretary Harris. “These local vendors are experts in their field and will provide much needed prevention and early intervention services to Florida’s first responders and their families.”

The providers chosen for each region are the following:

Florida A&M University : Northwest Region

Lutheran Services Florida Health Systems : Northeast Region

UCF RESTORES : Central Region

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay : SunCoast Region

211 Broward: Southeast Region

In December 2021, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $12 million in funding to implement or expand behavioral health services, such as peer-to-peer supports, throughout the state. In addition to local behavioral health services, the procurement also includes the creation of a toolkit for local first responder agencies. This toolkit will contain resources for improving behavioral wellbeing and stress management through employee training. Florida A&M University has been chosen to create the toolkit.

The exact amount that went to each organization and the final list of services to be provided are still be worked out.

To learn more about the new Peer-to-Peer Behavioral Health Services for First Responders, visit www.myflfamilies.com/FirstResponderResiliency.