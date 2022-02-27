Attempted burglary and man shot in Jacksonville Moncrief neighborhood, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has non life threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound in Jacksonville’s Moncrief neighborhood.

At 7:30 p.m. JSO responded to a shooting on West 25th St, where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Shortly after a second call came in about an attempted robbery two blocks away. Responding officers took a suspect into custody from the residence. A firearm was collected by JSO that they believe to be the same firearm involved in the shooting. The firearm was also reported stolen.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.