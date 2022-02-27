Fatal crash temporarily shutdown San Juan and Cassat Ave, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Cassat Avenue.

At around 2:15 a.m. an SUV was traveling westbound on San Juan Ave., at the same time a sedan was traveling southbound on Cassat Ave. when the two collided at the intersection. After the collision the SUV then hit the convenience store on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two passengers of the sedan were taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries’.

This is currently an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Lanes of San Juan Ave and Cassat Ave will be temporarily shut down until about 7 a.m.