Applications to close Monday for Duval County families and school choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applications will close Monday for Duval County families who want to change where their child goes for the upcoming school year.

School choice is a process that allows families to view the hundreds of schools and various educational options available and allows children to apply to attend a school outside of their zone.

After Monday, Feb. 28, applications will be processed and prepared for the lottery. According to the DCPS website, the lottery is a computer program that randomly selects students based on the priority of each chosen school/program and projected grade level. A late application window will open later in the spring.

Those who are interested must complete their application by Monday, February 28 by 11:59 p.m. Officials recommend making a choice as soon as possible since availability is limited.

For more information about school choice and enrollment, visit www.duvalschools.org/enroll.