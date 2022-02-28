Proposed DCPS property tax increase would expire in four years unless extended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board is poised to discuss an official proposal to ask voters for a one-mill increase to the county’s property tax rate in order to fund salary increases for teachers and reduce the record number of vacant staffing positions.

“The national teacher shortage is resulting in an alarming vacancy rate for certified teachers and support staff,” the proposal said. “Additional funding is needed to increase teacher and staff compensation to recruit and retain a highly qualified workforce.”

The proposal also would provide money for arts and athletics programs, which currently have “no specific funding source” in the district.

Currently, the millage rate that is specifically earmarked for Duval County Public Schools is 5.8080, meaning that for every $1,000 of a home’s taxable value, the owner is sending roughly $5.81. The proposal being discussed in Tuesday night’s DCPS board meeting would see that rate raised to 6.8080.

The increase would generate an estimated $81.8 million each year and would expire, unless extended, after four years.

“If approved, the revenue will not be used to increase compensation for the School Board members, the Superintendent or executive-level (senior Cabinet) positions in the district office,” the proposal said.