18-year-old killed in warehouse accident was following stepfather’s career path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified the man who died in an industrial accident in a warehouse at the Blount Island terminal as 18-year-old Timothy Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks graduated from Raines High School in 2021. He belonged to the International Longshoremen’s Association and had been a member for less than a year.

George Spencer, president of the local longshoremen union, said Brooks was following his stepfather’s footsteps, working in the industry. But fresh into his career, tragedy hit.

“He was out trying to work, make a honest living. Only 18 years old,” Spencer said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he was killed after several 500-pound bundles of paper produce fell over in a forklift accident, striking him in his head.

News4JAX has since learned the warehouse was owned by Stevedoring Services of America (SSA), a company that handles the loading and unloading of cargo.

“It was just heartbreaking, of course,” Spencer said. “I just gave this young man orientation into the union this last year.”

News4JAX attempted to contact SSA, but couldn’t get through to anyone. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating what happened at the warehouse.

We looked into the agency’s investigations into SAA. We found that in 2016 a worker was seriously hurt after a pallet of paper fell over and pinned the woman to the ground at the same warehouse.

OSHA cited the company for violations regarding the stacking of cargo and pallets.

Spencer says the job, unfortunately, comes with its risks.

“We leave home every day, our plan is to return home,” Spencer said. “We pray and ask God every morning because being a longshoreman is dangerous work.”

Now he’s keeping Brooks and his family in his prayers.

Requests for comment from OSHA have not been returned by publication of this article.