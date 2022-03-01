Duval School Board to discuss property tax proposal for voters

Duval County School Board to hold special meeting where the board will work to finalize the district's reopening plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board is expected to discuss an official proposal, which would ask voters for a one-mill increase to the county’s property tax rate in order to fund salary increases for teachers and reduce the record number of vacant staffing positions.

Its meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The district says it currently has more than 1,000 vacant positions and more than 400 of those are teaching jobs. The superintendent has told News4JAX that the district has been using administrators and support staff as substitutes.

The proposal would raise the millage rate from 5.8080 — meaning for every thousand dollars of a home’s taxable value, the homeowner pays about $5.80. The proposal, if approved, would raise that to 6.8080.

According to realtor.com, the median home price in Duval County is $278,000. So for the average homeowner, this would raise their property tax bill by nearly $300 a year to nearly $1,900.

The district says the move would raise nearly $82 million annually for four years and then could be extended.