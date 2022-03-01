Police investigating shooting at gas station near First Coast High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon on Duval Station Road at a gas station near First Coast High School.

About two miles away at and address on Deersong Road, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed, one person was transported for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Scene on Deersong Road. (News4JAX.com)

The injury was not believed to be serious. It was said to be a juvenile that was shot.

A comment from First Coast High reads:

“We’re aware of police activity in the neighborhood but responding law enforcement would be best suited to answer any questions you may have.”

News4JAX has a crew working to gather additional information.