Work remains on USS Orleck, but nearing completion, Jax Naval Museum says

There is still work to be done on the topside of the USS Orleck, but work on the ship is “nearing completion soon,” according to a news release from the Jax Naval Museum.

The ship could be ready for tow in mid-March, the news release states. The tow to Jacksonville is expected to take about 10 to 12 days, and once it gets to Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association will continue to prepare the museum ship for visitors.

On Feb. 24, the shop was floated again and no leaks were reported.

“This is a major milestone for the ship to near its work completion at the Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation, in Port Arthur, Texas,” the news release reads.

The museum said the goal is to have the museum open by June.

About the museum & ship

The Jacksonville Naval Museum will feature the “US Navy Cold War Experience,” which is represented by the ex-USS Orleck.

It is named after Lt. Joseph Orleck. The ship was called the “Top Gun” of Vietnam, fired 11,000+ rounds earning the nickname “Grey Ghost of the Vietnam Coast” and netting an astonishing 14 battle stars throughout the war. It received dozens of awards for military service.

It was the most decorated post World War II ship ever built and supporters said that is reason enough to save it.

The Orleck embodies the Korean War, Vietnam War, and Cold War periods in US Navy history, having served in all three.

To fund the only U.S. Naval warship museum in Florida, the group has $2.5 million: $1 million from the state of Florida and another $1.5 million from loans and creditors.

It will support veterans as a local resource and networking center.