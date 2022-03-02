100 local kids surprised with new bikes and helmets

Laviska Shenault Jr. helped hand out 100 bikes to local kids at River City Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguar Laviska Shenault Jr. helped hand out 100 bikes to some local kids at River City Academy Wednesday. To kick-off Florida Bike Month, each child got a brand new bike and helmet.

Shenault Jr. was joined by the Jaguars ROAR cheerleaders and Jaxon de Ville to celebrate the giveaway. Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Jaguars Foundation supplied the bikes and helmets.

Florida Bike Month, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month and promotes bicycle safety and education throughout the state.