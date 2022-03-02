77º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

100 local kids surprised with new bikes and helmets

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: bikes, donations, Jaguars, Academy sports, bike safety, bikes and helmets
Laviska Shenault Jr. helped hand out 100 bikes to local kids at River City Academy (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguar Laviska Shenault Jr. helped hand out 100 bikes to some local kids at River City Academy Wednesday. To kick-off Florida Bike Month, each child got a brand new bike and helmet.

Shenault Jr. was joined by the Jaguars ROAR cheerleaders and Jaxon de Ville to celebrate the giveaway. Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Jaguars Foundation supplied the bikes and helmets.

Florida Bike Month, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month and promotes bicycle safety and education throughout the state.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email