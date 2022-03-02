56º
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving police officer

Brie Isom, Reporter

Photo from scene (News4JAX.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Lane Avenue.

The scene is near the intersection of Lane and Normandy Boulevard. The JSO said in a tweet, “Officers uninjured, suspect deceased. Avoid the area.”

Police officers had the entrance of the Westwood Apartments blocked off.

News4JAX is working to gather additional information.

