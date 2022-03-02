Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Lane Avenue.
The scene is near the intersection of Lane and Normandy Boulevard. The JSO said in a tweet, “Officers uninjured, suspect deceased. Avoid the area.”
Police officers had the entrance of the Westwood Apartments blocked off.
News4JAX is working to gather additional information.
Officer involved shooting in the area of 1100 Lane Ave. S., Officers uninjured, suspect deceased. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Dd2YR3OctD— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 2, 2022