Olio restaurant in downtown Jacksonville to close after 11 years

Doors will officially close on March 11, 2022

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A restaurant in downtown Jacksonville is closing its doors after 11 years.

Olio, located on E Bay Street, opened its doors in 2011 and served breakfast and lunch.

The owner Greg DeSanto broke the news on social media, citing underlying medical conditions.

“It will require up to a year of recovery, from a series of surgeries,” DeSanto said. “As a chef and an owner, this makes it impossible for me to continue operating the restaurant.”

DeSanto said his health issues left him no choice but to close the restaurant.

“I am truly grateful for the guests that joined us, and the support the community shown us through all the trials everyone has had to face over the past few years,” DeSanto said.

The doors will officially close on March 11, 2022.

