Brianna Williams pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of 5-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Williams, on Thursday. Williams faces 20 years to life in prison.

RELATED: 2 years after Brianna Williams’ arrest

The 5-year-old girl’s remains were found Nov. 12, 2019, in a wooded area of Marengo County in rural Alabama, six days after her mother, a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jacksonville, reported her missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Timeline: Key events in the search for missing Jacksonville girl | Warrant: May last time anyone other than Taylor’s mother saw girl alive

Ad

Court documents filed by the State Attorney’s Office accuse Williams of torturing, maliciously punishing or caging her daughter sometime between the last time the girl was seen alive in April 2019 and Nov. 6, 2019, when the girl was reported missing.

Brianna Williams and Taylor Williams (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Special to WJXT)

Evidence released in the case as part of discovery suggests investigators found possible bloodstains in six places in the family’s apartment, including the interior of a closet. Investigators said they found soiled children’s clothes, fecal matter and soup cans with small openings.

Also inside the apartment, investigators said they found the scent of decay, similar to the scent they said was noticeable in the trunk of Williams’ Honda Accord. Inside the vehicle, court documents say, investigators also found maggots, fecal matter and soiled clothes.

Ad

Williams faces the tampering charge because investigators suspect the girl’s body was dumped in Alabama before Williams reported her missing. Records show Williams posted a Craigslist ad seeking help moving out of her apartment hours after she returned from Alabama.

A sentencing date has not been set.