Photos depict squalor inside home of 5-year-old Taylor Williams

Viewer discretion advised in posted photo gallery. Photos released from State Attorney's Office in investigation of 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New evidence released Thursday paints a better picture of the case against Brianna Williams, the Navy mother arrested after her daughter Taylor’s disappearance.

The 5-year-old girl’s remains were found in Alabama, and the cause of her death is undetermined. Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, child neglect and lying to police in connection with Taylor’s disappearance.

Detectives found blood on a door handle in Taylor’s home, clothes of a young girl and toys in a dumpster. Additionally, three guns were found in the mother’s Brentwood home. (Photos in gallery above)

Photos also show the inside of Brianna Williams’ Southside apartment, as crime scene detectives cased it for clues after she reported her daughter missing. There are thousands of pictures now in the case file.

Also, photos show the scene in Alabama, where police discovered Taylor’s remains on Nov. 11, buried in a shallow grave.

New documents show Taylor’s daycare attendance schedule at NAS Jacksonville. Her last day there was April 29, 2019. Investigators said Taylor’s mom reported her missing months later on Nov. 6, saying she woke up and the girl was gone, the back door open.

There’s also video of Williams’ interview with detectives. Investigators come in and tell her that they need to ask her about what they’ve found in Alabama, but she tells them she doesn’t want to talk, and they leave.

It’s still unclear what happened to the 5-year-old girl.

Williams, who is being held on more than $1 million bond, is due back in court June 30. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges and waived her right to a speedy trial.