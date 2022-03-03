Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis now cancer-free, governor says

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that his wife, Casey, is now cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer.

“All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you,” DeSantis said in a recorded statement. “It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference.”

First Lady Casey DeSantis had been battling breast cancer since late last year.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this,” Ron DeSantis continued. “I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery.”

Since her husband became governor, Casey DeSantis has led initiatives issues such as mental-health and substance-abuse services and chairs the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet. She leads several initiatives, including Hope Florida, Resiliency Florida, the Hope Ambassadors program and Character Education Standards.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” Casey DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”