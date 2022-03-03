New concert, event venue coming to Jacksonville

A brand new live music and event space is being built from the ground up at Dennis + Ives in the Rail Yard District of Jacksonville.

It is set to open soon and will be managed by Marathon Live, a full-service venue management company. Marathon Live currently manages venues in Nashville, Kansas City, Chattanooga, Birmingham, and Little Rock.

Grammy award winners St. Vincent, Gary Clark Jr; CMA award winners Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs; Super Bowl halftime performers The Weeknd, Big Boi; and touring legends Dropkick Murphys and Cage the Elephant have all performed on the stages of Marathon Live venues.

In addition to concerts, Marathon Live venues have also hosted weddings, galas, fundraisers, and trade shows as well as events for clients such as Red Bull, T-Mobile, Pandora, CMA and more.

The live music and event space, located at 1505 Dennis Street, anticipates bringing the same caliber of concerts and events to the new mixed-use development, Dennis + Ives, which is expected to turn Jacksonville’s Rail Yard District into the city’s next great urban neighborhood.

The 7.15 contiguous acres and 96,000 square feet of existing commercial space will be home to offices, restaurants, and retail space in addition to the venue.

“We recognized a great music community in Jacksonville and have searched for several years, looking for the right project to complement the existing music ecosystem,” said Josh Billue, the owner of Marathon Live. “That project presented itself in the form of the Dennis + Ives development. The Marathon Live team and I are very excited about the opportunity to be a part of this great city, and to create a space for everyone in Jacksonville to enjoy.”

Located just off I-95, this new mixed-use project is near the Emerald Trail that is under construction and once completed will connect 14 historic urban core neighborhoods to downtown, the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek, and Hogans Creek.

