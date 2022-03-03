Pilot dies after aerobatic plane crash near St. Augustine airport, family says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman died Thursday morning after her aerobatic plane crashed at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine on Wednesday, according to a post from her boyfriend on social media.

The woman has been identified as Marianne Fox from Corvalis, Oregon.

Reports said the plane went down in a salt marsh near the runway just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the pilot was removed from the aircraft and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Fox was taken to the hospital in critical conditions and died from her injuries.

Jim Bourke, a close friend to Fox, shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“Our family is devastated to report that Marianne Fox passed away early this morning after an airplane accident following a declaration of emergency during a short cross country flight,” Bourke said. “We are so happy to have known Marianne and to have experienced the joy of sharing our lives with her, yet our grief will never pass.”

He said arrangements are being made for a funeral near her childhood home in Oregon.

“Marianne delighted in the close company of her innumerable friends and her amazing family. She was adventurous, charming, intelligent, and caring. Her success in everything she did inspire us, whether she was demonstrating her prowess as a business leader, pushing herself during a morning run, or flexing her muscles as an interior decorator. Everything she touched was made better.”

Bourke said he met Fox 17 years ago.

News4JAX aviation analyst Ed Booth identified the plane as an Extra 300. Data from FlightAware.com shows the plane made a hard right turn over the airport and picked up speed before the collision.

“It approached from the west, descending, made a hard right turn and flew parallel to runway one-three at approximately 800-feet,” Booth explained. “And then for inexplicable reasons, dove to the ground at the end of the runway into the marsh at a relatively high rate of speed.”

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, Booth says investigators can’t rule out the possibility of a bird striking the engine.

“Given the time of year, there is a possibility of a bird strike. This is the time of year when there are migratory birds everywhere in this part of Florida and this certainly something the investigators will look at,” Booth said.

Around 7:30 p.m., planes were allowed to take off or land again after investigators cleared the scene.