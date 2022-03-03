Popular car show returns to Amelia Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A popular car show that brings thousands of fanatics to Amelia Island kicks off Thursday.

It is back to happening in March after the pandemic pushed it back a few months in 2021 when the event took place in May.

“It has now grown to be one of the biggest and best car shows in the world,” said Ritz Carlton Amelia Island general manager Greg Cook. “It is the host hotel for the car show.”

Most people know the show as the “Concours d’Elegance” at the Golf Club of Amelia Island, but it is debuting a new name.

It is now called “The Amelia” while it is now under new ownership. Hagerty, an insurance company known for classic vehicles, took over following the event in May 2021. This year, organizers are also targeting a new demographic to continue a longtime tradition.

Vice-Chairman of the group, Matt Orendac, is excited about a few changes this year.

“A lot of the younger generation loves the supercars, the exotics the hypercars,” Orendac said. “We managed to grab a couple from each decade.”

More than 600 luxury and classic cars will be on display. Cars like Spykers and Porsches are additions to a new part of the weekend called “Cars and Community” that will happen Saturday.

Orendac says it will be a mix of high-end classics and supercars with the 1980s and 1990s theme.

There will also be a RADwood segment, which will showcase classics like Pacers and Hornets.

“Opening it up to the new generation the festival on Saturday allows them to experience a lot of the cars that everybody else loves as well,” Orendac said.

It will still feature some of the favorites, Like an 8-flag rally around the area and the exciting Porsche ride with retired racer Hurley Haywood at Jacksonville International Airport.

“It gets the kids involved in wanting to love cars, Cook said.

That is the vision as the group continues the legacy started by previous owner Bill Warner.

Cook expects between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators over the weekend, which would be a big deal for the area’s economy and local charities.

“Money is donated to Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and Community Hospice & Palliative Care,” he said. “They’ve raised more than $4 million for the charities here in Jacksonville and Amelia island in the past.”

Orendac and Cook are excited for the 27th year of an Amelia Island staple.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with a few dinners before the headlining events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information on what to expect over the next three days, click here.