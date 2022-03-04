A child has died and two others injured in two-vehicle crash on I-295 Thursday night

12-year-old has died after van runs into semi-truck trying to slow down for traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child has died and two other people were hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck on I-295 Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi pulling a flatbed trailer was heading north on I-295 near State Road 134. The 53-year-old driver began slowing down for traffic. However, according to FHP, the driver of a van behind him did not slow down.

The agency says the van, driven by a 34-year-old woman, crashed into the back of the trailer. FHP says two kids were in the van with her. A 12-year-old boy was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where, according to authorities, later died from his injuries. Deputies say a 6-year-old girl received minor injuries while the driver is listed in serious condition.

According to FHP, the semi-truck driver was unhurt. Deputies say everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.