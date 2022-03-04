Motorcyclist dies after crashing into concrete mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person has died after crashing their motorcycle Thursday night.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding his motorcycle north on San Jose Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say a witness told them he was riding at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner. JSO said he lost control of the bike and ran into a concrete mailbox on the side of the road.

Officers closed a portion of San Jose Boulevard from San Bernardo to San Clerk for a few hours. It has since reopened.

JSO said it is too early to tell if drugs or alcohol was involved.

According to the agency, this is the 37th traffic fatality of the year in Duval County and the seventh involving a motorcycle.