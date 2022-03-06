Ukrainians in Jacksonville meet with council members to discuss resolution of support

The Ukrainian community in Jacksonville met with city council members Sunday to discuss a resolution to present to city leaders this week.

In a way, it formalizes a stance that Jacksonville is taking in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainians living in the city.

News4JAX was told there is a big Ukrainian community here that wants all the help they can get for their home country.

On Sunday, dozens of Ukrainians brainstormed on what else they can do to support the Ukrainian people and the army.

They held signs that asked the U.S. government to open the border for refugees and for help with medication for Ukrainian kids.

Children held signs that said “I am Ukraine.”

Natalia Solieva is from Ukraine and is the former Press Secretary of the Ukraine Embassy.

She said the Ukrainian army is bravely fighting but Ukrainians here desperately want to help.

Jacksonville city leaders say they are listening.

“The main goal is to give Russian authorities the understanding that it’s going to be a high price for invading a sovereign country like Ukraine and killing civilians,” Solieva said.

“Hopefully our council will support this and back these people. And let the rest of our city state and government know that we are not supportive of what’s happening in Ukraine. We’ve got a group of people who have families there who want to support them,” Councilman Al Ferraro said.

The resolution says in part: “The council supports Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity. They stand by the people of Ukraine and its democratically elected institutions and representatives. We support the Ukrainian people’s right to live in peace and determine their own future.”

Ferraro said they plan to present the resolution at a council meeting Tuesday night.