Carnival Spirit to depart from JaxPort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Carnival Spirit will depart from JaxPort Monday afternoon, marking the port’s first cruise line voyage in nearly two years. Passengers will head to the Bahamas on a five-day cruise.

It also marks the cruise line’s Sail-a-bration cruise. Carnival is will hold a special ceremony before the voyage sets off.

The Spirit arrived in port last week. The ship will visit Nassau and Princess Cays. According to Carnival it weighs around 88-thousand, five-hundred tons, is 963 feet long, and its guest capacity is just over 2,100. Carnival does have rules for COVID-19.

The ocean liner says fully vaccinated guests must show proof of negative tests. While there are vaccination exemptions, people must test negative 24 hours before sailing. Unvaccinated guests also must have travel insurance.

“Cruising seems like the last part of the travel industry that’s kind of getting back out there and getting on the water. It’s created a lot of demand for cruises, quite honestly, we are getting calls for people who are just trying to figure it out,” said Margie Jordan with Jordan Executive Travel Service.

The Spirit is scheduled to depart at 5 p.m.