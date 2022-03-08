DCPS: Loaded firearm found on campus of First Coast High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loaded firearm was found on the campus of First Coast High School on Tuesday, according to a message from Justin Fluent, the school’s principal.

The message states that the firearm was located thanks to tips from students.

“At this time, law enforcement is investigating, and a student has been taken into custody. Appropriate action including criminal charges and school discipline will take place,” Fluent said in his message.

Fluent reminded parents of the importance of them monitoring their children’s possessions.

“Remind them of the importance of saying something if they see something, just like the students did today,” he said. “I appreciate their actions, and I appreciate your support as well.”