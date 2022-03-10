Arrest made in killings of Daytona Beach husband & wife: police

Photo of Terry and Brenda Aultman shared by family member.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The chief of police for the Daytona Beach Police Department announced Thursday an arrest in the killings of a husband and wife.

According to Chief Jakari Young, Jean R. Macean was taken into custody for the deaths of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, both residents of Daytona Beach. Police were called to the scene on North Wild Olive Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

“The suspect responsible for committing these heinous crimes is in custody in hopes that everyone can how breath a sigh of relief,” Young said.

During the investigation, photos of a person of interest were released, and on Wednesday, a $50,000 reward was announced for information leading to an arrest.

Citing investigators, News4JAX’s news partner Click Orlando reported that the couple was killed by a random attacker and that the man and woman were stabbed and their throats slashed.

Brenda Aultman’s daughter, Sara Turner, lives in Duval County.

“My mother was the most amazing, caring, giving, loving, selfless person in the world,” Turner said.

Police said the couple was simply riding their bicycles home Bike Week events when they were attacked.

“This is a nightmare I never expected. Could ever happen. This isn’t real. It doesn’t feel real and I don’t think it will ever feel real,” Turner said.

Chief Young said he couldn’t reveal some details about this case because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Turner shared a GoFundMe account that she said was established to raise funds for the family.