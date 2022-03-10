Man arrested after deadly shooting in Putnam County, deputies say

A man was arrested after a deadly shooting Wednesday in the Interlachen area, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Wojcik, 62, is charged with second-degree felony manslaughter, deputies said.

Wojcik and Willie Vining, 61, of Interlachen, had argued in their neighborhood at a piece of property that neither owns on Poplar Drive, deputies said.

Following the argument, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Wojcik walked home and called law enforcement. Before deputies could respond, Wojcik armed himself with a firearm and walked back to the property on Poplar Drive about 1:22 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Another verbal disagreement ensued between Vining and Wojcik, and Wojcik shot Vining before deputies arrived at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vining was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

After being interviewed, Wojcik was arrested and booked Thursday into the Putnam County jail, where he’s being held without bond, according to deputies.