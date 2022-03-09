65º
Man shot in Interlachen dies from injuries, deputies say

Staff, News4JAX

Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said deputies and detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on an undeveloped property in Interlachen.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday afternoon on Poplar Drive. It said one person was transported from the scene and died at a hospital. Another person was being interviewed by detectives.

“There is no danger to the community. The investigation in ongoing and very active,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

