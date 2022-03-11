66º
Gas prices hit record high for 3rd day in a row, remaining higher than national average

Florida prices are up three cents from Thursday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

In Florida, the average for a gallon of gas went up by 3 cents overnight to become the highest price for unleaded gas in Florida’s history at $4.38, according to AAA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices soar to another record high Friday -- for the third day in a row.

A gallon of regular is averaging $4.33 nationally. Florida’s average is four cents higher.

Duval county is even higher than Florida’s average at $4.38. In Georgia, the average gas sits at $4.29 cents.

Florida’s average gas price has soared nearly a full dollar amount in one month.

